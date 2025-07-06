Trade with Seahawks lands Raiders QBs on list of NFL's most-improved position groups
All due respect to Gardner Minshew and his occasional flashes of brilliance, the Las Vegas Raiders arguably had the worst quarterback unit in the entire NFL last season. This year that group looks radically improved thanks to the Geno Smith trade.
Vegas did give up the 92nd overall pick in the draft to get him, which the Seattle Seahawks used on Alabama quarterback Jalen Miloe. While there's at least a decent chance that Milroe's awesome potential will one day make him a superstar, the move made sense for the Raiders - who needed a new franchise QB right away and didn't have time to wait for someone like Milroe to develop.
Thanks to that aggressive trade, the Raiders QB room has landed a spot on the league's top five most-improved position groups, per Brent Sobleski at Bleacher Report.
"The Raiders offense may run through Ashton Jeanty after the team invested this year's sixth overall pick in the ball-carrier, but Smith can provide legitimate leadership and balance. Las Vegas won't need the quarterback to sling the ball all over the yard. However, the team now has a reliable and confident option behind center to actually compete in the AFC."
Only the Chicago Bears' upgraded offensive line ranked higher on Sobleski's list.
Even if you believe Geno Smith is only an average starting quarterback, that still qualifies this as a massive step up for the Raiders' offense, which already has a solid offensive line and studs at tight end (Brock Bowers) and now at running back (Ashton Jeanty), as well.
The next step for Pete Carroll, Tom Brady and company will be to build up the Raiders' receiver corps, which ESPN analyst Mike Clay ranks the second-worst in the leauge going into the 2025 season.
