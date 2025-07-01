Fantasy football managers should take stock of Seahawks RB, insider says
Kenneth Walker is one of the better running backs in the NFL. When healthy, the Seattle Seahawks star is a really useful fantasy football option, too. He routinely scores well and can be a major addition to any manager's team.
But the injury history does cause alarm bells to ring sometimes, as Walker has not been on the field as much as he could've been during his NFL career. That's why it's so good that the Seahawks have a quality backup like Zach Charbonnet, someone NFL insider Alex Kay of Bleacher Report says managers ought to keep an eye out for.
Kay listed Charbonnet as the number one handcuff RB to have on your radar amid fantasy draft season. "While he’s been stuck in the shadow of Kenneth Walker III since the team selected him in Round 2 of the 2023 draft, Charbonnet has consistently produced when called upon," he said.
Charbonnet has been healthy and available, missing just one game so far in his NFL career, and he's often stepped up and filled the starting running back role like any starter would. He looks the part when given the opportunity, as he did in 2024 when Walker sat for six games.
"The reliable backup never logged a finish below RB30 in any of his spot starts, including putting up three top-10 performances and even pacing the position with a dominant 38.3-point outing in Week 14," Kay went on.
"While Charbonnet generally doesn’t get enough touches to produce at a meaningful level when Walker is healthy, there should be more opportunities for him to work as Seattle’s primary backfield option in 2025," Kay said. If Walker goes down or gets traded, since he's in the final year of a contract and the Hawks clearly have a good succession plan if they need it, then Charbonnet will be extremely valuable.
