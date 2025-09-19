Final Week 3 injury report spells bad news for Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet, Julian Love
For the second straight week, the Seattle Seahawks will likely be extremely limited in their defensive secondary as they enter a Week 3 bout with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 21. They also will probably be without half of their primary running back tandem.
Running back Zach Charbonnet (foot), cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee) and safeties Julian Love (hamstring) and Nick Emmanwori (ankle) are all listed as doubtful for the Seahawks heading into the game, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Charbonnet has outpaced Kenneth Walker III in carries this season by four, but Walker's eruption in Week 2 to the tune of 105 yards and a score on just 13 rushes should give fans some solace.
Still, Charbonnet provides a change of pace that forces the defense to adjust to which back is on the field. Walker will likely see an increase in carries, while George Holani should also see some work. Walker has a chance to re-solidify himself as the Seahawks' lead running back.
Defensively, Seattle fared well without Witherspoon and Emmanwori in its Week 2 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Love's potential absence is a new and concerning development for the Seahawks, as he's played in every game since arriving in Seattle in 2023.
Ty Okada, a 2023 undrafted free agent who managed to land a 53-man roster spot for the first time in his career, could be in line for his first-ever start on Sunday. Okada has only played 48 defensive snaps in his career, with 15 of those coming in the first pair of games this season.
It's encouraging how well the Seahawks' defense played in Week 2, even while limited. But Love is both a critical contributor and a leader for the unit. The bright side is, if he doesn't play, is that Seattle should be trending towards getting healthier before a crucial divisional matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4.