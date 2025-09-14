Takeaways from Seahawks' statement Week 2 win vs. Steelers
One of the most peculiar special teams plays in football and a rhythmic second-half offense propelled the Seattle Seahawks to a 31-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 14, at Acrisure Stadium.
Bouncing back from their Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Seahawks outscored the Steelers 24-3 in the final two quarters to get to .500 for the first time this season.
Here’s what we learned from the Seahawks’ statement Week 2 win over the Steelers.
Fumble? Muffed kick? Kicking team touchdown?
The Seahawks benefited from perhaps the most unusual special teams play in NFL history.
Following a fourth-quarter field goal to take a 17-14 lead, Seattle lined up for a routine kickoff to send the ball back to the Steelers. However, even without a fumble by the return team, the Seahawks scored a touchdown on the play to go up 24-14.
It was the first major example of the dynamic kickoff — implemented in 2024 — creating a huge swing in a game via minuscule rule changes. Seahawks kicker Jason Myers dropped the ball into the landing zone, which is between the 20-yard line and the goalline, and it bounced over the head of Steelers rookie Kaleb Johnson.
The ball rolled into the back of the end zone and stopped. Under the new rules, a player must cover — or down — the ball. No Pittsburgh player even pursued it, and Seahawks backup running back George Holani sprinted into the end zone and recovered it. That’s a touchdown.
The wind completely left the Steelers’ sails after that play. Pittsburgh scored just three points in the second half, and Seattle’s offense did more than enough to seal the game for the Seahawks.
Sam Darnold, Seahawks offense finds second-half rhythm
In Seattle’s Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Seahawks scored on their first drive before only getting two field goals the rest of the way. The 49ers took advantage, scoring a game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Darnold and the Seahawks’ offense started similarly against the Steelers, putting up an opening-drive touchdown to take an early advantage — Seattle’s first touchdown of the sort since Week 14 of the 2023 season. It was another encouraging start, especially as Darnold connected with rookie wide receiver Tory Horton for the touchdown.
The Seahawks didn’t score a single point the rest of the first half. Their drives through the second quarter after the first possession: interception, missed field goal, punt, interception, punt.
It was a completely different story in the second half. Darnold, Kenneth Walker III and the Seahawks offense scored on three of its first four drives, including their first possession of the third quarter, to tie the game. Darnold found tight end AJ Barner for a short score after engineering a nine-play, 80-yard drive.
Following the peculiar special teams touchdown to go up 10 points, Walker put the final nail in the coffin on a 19-yard touchdown run on 3rd and Goal. That followed up Seattle’s longest offensive play of the season — a 43-yard connection from Darnold to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
DK Metcalf quiet in revenge game
For the majority of the first half, Metcalf was held in check. He had multiple drops and failed to high-point a few passes from Aaron Rodgers early on.
However, right as it appeared the Seahawks may be able to carry that momentum against their former teammate into the second half, Metcalf struck back. Trailing 7-6 with one minute left in the second quarter, Rodgers threw up a goalline fade to Metcalf, who pulled it down in the end zone while being contested by Seahawks safety Coby Bryant.
That would be Metcalf’s only highlight of the game, however. Metcalf finished with just three catches for 20 yards and the score. The Seahawks’ defense held him to just one catch for nine yards the entire second half as they sealed the game.
It wasn’t all Jaxon Smith-Njigba
After Week 1, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was adamant about more of the team’s offensive stars stepping up to contribute. He got exactly that in the win versus the Steelers.
Smith-Njigba still led the way with eight catches for 108 yards, but veteran free-agent addition Cooper Kupp also added seven receptions for 90 yards. Horton had a pair of grabs, while rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo also totaled two catches for 31 yards.
Zach Charbonnet still outpaced Walker in carries by five, but he turned 15 carries into just 10 yards. Walker found consistent room to run, making some spectacular individual plays that will remind Seahawks fans how dynamic he can be.
On just 14 total touches, Walker finished with 118 total yards. His 105 rushing yards were the most Walker has had since Week 6 of the 2023 season.
Seahawks defense neutralizes Aaron Rodgers
When Aaron Rodgers faced the Seahawks last season as a member of the New York Jets, he allowed the longest pick-six to a defensive lineman in NFL history. On Sunday, Rodgers didn't perform much better with the Steelers.
The Seahawks intercepted Rodgers twice, and he completed just 18 of 33 passes for 203 yards and one touchdown. That's just one week removed from Rodgers' four-touchdown performance against his former team in Week 1. He was also sacked three times.
