Former Seahawks QB Drew Lock Could Return to Starting Role
A former Seattle Seahawks quarterback not named Russell Wilson may be getting a chance to start for another NFL team.
Drew Lock, who spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Seahawks, could get the starting nod from New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll when the team returns its bye in Week 12. Daboll didn't commit to Daniel Jones — the incumbent starter — on Monday when asked about the quarterback position moving forward, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.
"We're going to spend a lot of time here [during the bye] watching our tape and evaluating things. We'll do that as a coaching staff over the next week here," Daboll said. "I would say we're evaluating our team at the bye week, is what we're doing."
Daboll's lack of commitment to Jones comes less than a week after ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano reported ahead of the Giants' Week 10 game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that the former sixth overall pick's job wasn't secure.
"After spending some time around the team over the weekend, I'm not convinced [Jones] is the locked-in starter for the rest of the season," Graziano wrote.
The Giants are 2-8 this season and 3-13 since the beginning of the 2023 season with Jones as the starter. In 10 games this season, Jones has completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. His passer rating of 79.4 ranks 34th of 43 quarterbacks this season with at least 50 dropbacks, per Pro Football Focus.
Jones played in just six games last season before tearing his ACL in New York's Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He was struggling before the injury, throwing just two touchdowns to six interceptions.
The Seahawks lost to Jones and the Giants in Week 5, allowing him to complete 23 of 34 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns. Jones also rushed 11 times for 38 yards.
Lock has appeared in two games this season but only attempted passes in the Giants' 28-3 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. He completed 3 of 8 passes for six yards, took one sack and had a 13-yard rush.
Last season, with the Seahawks, Lock played in four games (two starts) and completed 63 percent of his passes (76 attempts) for 543 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He delivered a game-winning touchdown pass to then-rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Week 15 as Seattle went 1-1 in Lock's two starts.
Lock was traded to the Seahawks from the Denver Broncos as part of the Russell Wilson deal. After two seasons with the Seahawks, he signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Giants in March, potentially seeking another opportunity to earn a starting role. That chance could be coming soon.
