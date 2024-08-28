Former Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Named Pittsburgh Steelers' Starter
Former Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson has officially won the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback competition, beating out Justin Fields for the starting job. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin publicly announced the news on Wednesday.
"Russ' resume is a unique one in terms of length and success," Tomlin said, per the Steelers' website. "That tends to play a factor in the decision making, but not from a decision-making perspective. It's just the fruits of his labor. He's seen and done a lot, and I think that was displayed in the way he played and conducted himself."
Wilson, 35, saw very limited action in the preseason, completing just 10 of 12 passes for 73 yards. However, he clearly came in with an advantage over Fields, the former Chicago Bears top draft pick who also didn't show much in the preseason.
A 2012 third-round pick from Seattle, Wilson won the starting job as a rookie over Matt Flynn and the late Tarvaris Jackson and went on to become a star in the Emerald City. He earned nine Pro Bowl selections in 10 seasons with the Seahawks, and is still the team's all-time leader in passing yards (37,059) and passing touchdowns (292). Of course, he also helped lead the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl in franchise history.
In 2022, the Seahawks decided to move on from Wilson, shipping him off to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade. Unfortunately, the change of scenery didn't work out for Wilson, as the 2022 season was by far the worst of his career. He rebounded a bit in 2023, but frequently clashed with head coach Sean Payton and was released earlier this offseason.
Wilson then landed with the Steelers on a one-year deal for the veteran minimum ($1.2 million), and is now officially a starter once more.
"I'm super excited to be here, obviously," Wilson said. "I came here to help us win. That's the focus. And I think the best part is how hard we've all worked every day from all the way from OTAs to Latrobe. And obviously, we've got a great season ahead of us, and we're excited about it."
Wilson will not face the Seahawks this season, but he will face the Broncos in a revenge game on Sept. 15.