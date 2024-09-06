Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf Describes 'Big Brother' Tyler Lockett's Impact
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is entering his 10th season with the franchise.
Very few players last that long with one team, but Lockett's loyalty isn't often seen in the NFL. It's something his teammate DK Metcalf admires about him.
“He's loyal," Metcalf said of Lockett. "Loyalty speaks volumes of a man's character, in my opinion. And he's been loyal to this team, this organization, and this city. So, he's coming to my wedding one day. So, thanks, Tyler Lockett, for being a good big brother to me since I got here."
Metcalf has been around for six of Lockett's 10 seasons with the team, meaning they have been teammates throughout his entire career. The pair still continue to bounce off one another to help the team succeed.
"If a play breaks down, don't stop your route," Metcalf said when asked about Lockett's advice. "Just keep working. When I first got here, that’s one thing I saw from him and [Russell Wilson], and that was how he works after a play breaks down. Just how he runs routes. I always ask him his opinion on certain routes or certain coverages or what he sees and hears. We always talk about football and life outside of football. So, just a great brother that I've met throughout this whole journey.”
Lockett and Metcalf are still the heartbeat of the Seahawks offense as they move into the 2024 season, which begins on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT.