ESPN predicts Seahawks sign all-star fullback in free agency

The Seattle Seahawks could look to boost their run game by signing the league's top fullback.

The Seattle Seahawks are going to look for upgrades all across the roster during free agency this offseason, even in the least likely of places.

Even though strong fullbacks are few and far between, the Seahawks could benefit from adding one to help Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet in the run game.

ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz suggests that the Seahawks should sign Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard.

"Wait a minute, a fullback? Seriously? Well, Ricard might be the best fullback in the game right now," Schatz writes.

"He was chosen first-team All-Pro in 2024 and has made the Pro Bowl in five of the past six seasons. We know that new coordinator Klint Kubiak wants to use a true fullback in his offense, so why not bring in the best and let Ricard make holes for Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet?

On top of Ricard being arguably the best fullback in the NFL, his fit with the Seahawks makes a lot of sense. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was with the Ravens as their defensive coordinator in 2023, and even though he and Ricard were on opposite units, the connection with Baltimore remains strong.

The Seahawks offense in 2024 was successful, but it didn't involve as much running as the team would have liked, which is why offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was let go despite Geno Smith achieving a career-high in passing yards.

The Seahawks won't need to break the bank for Ricard, but they would likely have to pay him the league's highest salary to pry him away from the Ravens, where he has played for his entire career.

