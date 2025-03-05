Seahawks cut 10-year veteran Tyler Lockett
The Seattle Seahawks are making a move to their roster just before the start of free agency.
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett announced on social media his exit from the team after 10 years in the pacific northwest.
By cutting Lockett, the Seahawks save $17 million in cap space, giving them the opportunity to spend elsewhere in free agency.
Given the fact that the Seahawks employ DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, it wasn't a wise investment to keep Lockett at the price he was at for his contract, even if he was considered one of the best teammates in the organization.
“He's loyal," Metcalf said of Lockett back in September. "Loyalty speaks volumes of a man's character, in my opinion. And he's been loyal to this team, this organization, and this city. So, he's coming to my wedding one day. So, thanks, Tyler Lockett, for being a good big brother to me since I got here."
Metcalf credited a lot of his success to Lockett and the way he carried himself.
"If a play breaks down, don't stop your route," Metcalf said when asked about Lockett's advice. "Just keep working. When I first got here, that’s one thing I saw from him and [Russell Wilson], and that was how he works after a play breaks down. Just how he runs routes. I always ask him his opinion on certain routes or certain coverages or what he sees and hears. We always talk about football and life outside of football. So, just a great brother that I've met throughout this whole journey.”
Lockett finishes his career with the Seahawks recording 661 receptions for 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns, all of which rank second all-time in franchise history behind Hall-of-Fame receiver Steve Largent, who played with the team from 1976-89.
