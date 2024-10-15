All Seahawks

'Galvanizing Force': Seahawks Living and Dying by Geno Smith

Fueled by past adversity, Geno Smith is still the driving force for the Seahawks, and they will follow his lead to push out of their current slump.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are in a bit of a slump after losing in each of the past three weeks despite going undefeated for the first three games to start the season.

Geno Smith has been a massive part of the Seahawks' wins and losses this season, and even though the team has struggled, coach Mike Macdonald continues to stand behind him.

"Geno (Smith), I'm on record that he's the tip of the spear, especially on offense," Macdonald said. "We're going to go as he goes. He's a galvanizing force for the whole team especially offensively. We were talking last night. This guy is super competitive, you don't get to where he's at in his career and in his life without being an absolute warrior mentally through these things in times of adversity. He's an emotional guy, he cares. He's competitive as crap. And, good. We like that. We like guys that are going to get after it and put it on the line down in and down out. Everybody else, let's follow his lead. So, of course, we're always going to depend on Geno."

It's a bold move for Macdonald to make the claim, but it's important for a coach to stand behind his quarterback even when times get tough.

Despite the Seahawks' woes, they are still tied for first place in the NFC West. It's very easy for the Seahawks to pout and make drastic changes given the past three weeks. However, there is still a lot of season left to be played, and the team won't get anywhere without a fearless leader like Smith.

Jeremy Brener
