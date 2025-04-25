2025 NFL draft: Russell Wilson named among biggest losers from Round 1
Russell Wilson hasn't had an easy time since being traded by the Seattle Seahawks. The Super Bowl winner signed with his third team in as many seasons, joining the New York Giants on a one-year deal. Wilson is expected to be the starter, with Jameis Winston also on the roster as his backup.
Unfortunately for Wilson, he's now going to be on a short leash. In a move that was often predicted ahead of the NFL draft, the Giants moved back into Round 1 and took Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. Ideally, Wilson will start during Dart's rookie season, allowing the young prospect to ease his way into the league.
That's not always how things work out, however. If Wilson struggles, the Giants will hear an outcry from the fan base to play Dart. Sure, Winston is an option as well, but given his knack for throwing to the wrong team, New York will be ready for a younger player who offers hope.
This is why Justin Carter of Roto Baller named Wilson one of the biggest losers from Round 1.
"I couldn't decide if Jaxson Dart was a winner or a loser — feels like a little of both — but I do know that Russell Wilson is a loser of the Giants trading up for Dart." — Carter, Roto Baller
Carter said he considered naming Dart one of the biggest losers as well, which says a lot about the state of the franchise in New York. That said, he's accurate in naming Wilson, who again has to prove himself on a new team.
