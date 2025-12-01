NFL Network scoop shares new details about Sam Darnold's free agency
In this story:
Sam Darnold got revenge on Sunday as his Seattle Seahawks dominated the Minnesota Vikings 26-0 at home. Although it was the Seahawks' defense that carried the team, Darnold did as much as he could against an emotionally revitalized Vikings’ defense.
Sunday was just another example of how Darnold continues to find success for Seattle one year after leading the Vikings to a 14-3 overall record and a trip to the playoffs. Darnold, much like the rest of Minnesota, had some rough performances in the last two games, including the 27-9 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
In the off-season, Darnold became one of the top free agent quarterbacks, joining the Seahawks on a three-year; $100.5 million deal. The Vikings, meanwhile, stayed with J.J. McCarthy, who missed all of his rookie season last year with a torn ACL.
It has been a mess at the quarterback position this year for Minnesota. Without Darnold and Daniel Jones (now with the Indianapolis Colts), Minnesota put too much hope in an untested second-year quarterback.
After not hearing about why the Vikings didn’t want to bring back Darnold for the longest time, a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero says that the Seahawks could've missed out on Darnold.
Pelissero reported before the game that the Vikings did, in fact, make Darnold a similar offer to what he has with the Seahawks.
The Vikings made a similar offer to Sam Darnold as the Seahawks did this past offseason, per @TomPelissero. pic.twitter.com/2P00ifrUTuNovember 30, 2025
"The Vikings did not simply let Sam Darnold walk. My understanding is they made a pretty similar offer to Sam Darnold to the one he ultimately accepted, three-year; $100.5 million with the Seahawks. Now, it was only a one-year commitment as Seattle's was on paper.”
“Part of the reason the Vikings weren't willing to go further with that is less to do with how Sam Darnold played in the final two games last year than the fact that they believe in the first round pick from a year ago, J.J. McCarthy, who would have not had an opportunity to compete for the job.”
“Of course, McCarthy is out today with a concussion. Daniel Jones is starting in Indianapolis (with the Colts), Darnold is a Seahawk, Carson Wentz is on IR. Welcome to the party, undrafted rookie Max Brosmer."
This report suggests that Darnold would’ve gotten a starting quarterback contract and money with the Vikings, even though they wanted to believe in McCarthy. Minnesota had every intention of making sure that McCarthy would be the franchise quarterback and that Darnold, on a multi-year deal, would be the starter until McCarthy was ready.
This report also comes at a time when McCarthy has experienced multiple injuries, including his current concussion. When he has played this season, McCarthy has been bad. The Vikings’ decision to keep McCarthy looks worse the more he remains injured or inconsistent, and the more Darnold remains the reliable franchise quarterback for the Seahawks.
With McCarthy injured and Wentz out for the year, the Vikings put undrafted rookie Max Brosmer as the starting quarterback. The Seahawks’ defense absolutely tormented Brosmer, completing 19-of-30 of his passes for 126 yards, four interceptions, including a pick-6, and a QBR of 5.6. Seattle also sacked Brosmer four times.
The Seahawks gave Bromser one of the worst possible starts in his NFL career. Darnold managed not to put the team in harm’s way, despite a bad performance from the offensive line.
If Darnold was a part of the Vikings’ plans, it was poor timing and poor execution to save themselves from media embarrassment. Now, Darnold is a part of the Seahawks’ long-term plans as he could help the team towards their first NFC West Divisional title since 2020.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks retake No. 1 in power rankings after Week 13 win
Seahawks studs & duds from an ugly win over Minnesota Vikings
Why Seahawks should kick tires on the top-ranked 2026 free agent
Seahawks need to have serious conversation about Anthony Bradford
Michael Hanich is a long-time sports journalist with experience across print, digital, and television. He is currently a producer and reporter for WKRG News 5 in Mobile, Alabama, and has covered Alabama football, Auburn football and basketball, and various college and pro teams for Gulf Coast Media and YardBarker.Follow MichaelHanich