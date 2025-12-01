NFL Network scoop shares new details about Sam Darnold's free agency

Sam Darnold got revenge on Sunday as his Seattle Seahawks dominated the Minnesota Vikings 26-0 at home. Although it was the Seahawks' defense that carried the team, Darnold did as much as he could against an emotionally revitalized Vikings’ defense.

Sunday was just another example of how Darnold continues to find success for Seattle one year after leading the Vikings to a 14-3 overall record and a trip to the playoffs. Darnold, much like the rest of Minnesota, had some rough performances in the last two games, including the 27-9 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

In the off-season, Darnold became one of the top free agent quarterbacks, joining the Seahawks on a three-year; $100.5 million deal. The Vikings, meanwhile, stayed with J.J. McCarthy, who missed all of his rookie season last year with a torn ACL.

It has been a mess at the quarterback position this year for Minnesota. Without Darnold and Daniel Jones (now with the Indianapolis Colts), Minnesota put too much hope in an untested second-year quarterback.

After not hearing about why the Vikings didn’t want to bring back Darnold for the longest time, a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero says that the Seahawks could've missed out on Darnold.

Pelissero reported before the game that the Vikings did, in fact, make Darnold a similar offer to what he has with the Seahawks.