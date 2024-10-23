New Seahawks DT Roy Robertson-Harris Impresses In Debut
After failing to record a single sack in Week 6, the Seattle Seahawks received a major boost up front for their Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The return of rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II was huge, but there was another, all-new addition along the defensive line.
On Oct. 14, the Seahawks kicked off the mid-season trade frenzy by acquiring veteran defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. It was definitely a response to the plethora of injuries they've had up front this season, but the 31-year-old provides a good deal of value on his own.
Robertson-Harris had a strong Seahawks debut with five total tackles, his most in a game in over a full calendar year. More importantly, Seattle sacked Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins three times and hit him nine times.
After a solid debut for their newest defender, the Seahawks believe the best is still yet to come.
"You'll see us try to move Roy around a little bit more, having some more time with him," head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Monday. "I thought he did a great job. There are a couple of plays off the top of my mind. I always think of the plays that you want to improve on, but we're excited to have Roy.
"He can play some nine-techniques for us, six-technique. I think he can play the B-gap as well. And front flexibility in certain personnel categories I think will help us moving forward. And just a guy that you want on your football team, just loves ball, great energy, really smart, tough, so we're excited to have him."
The Seahawks' defensive front was a big weakness last year, and they've worked hard to address it throughout the offseason and now into the regular season. Robertson-Harris is another piece in the rotation, and while he may not be a star on his own, the Seahawks are happy to have him contributing already.
