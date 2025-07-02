It's imperative for Seahawks to target surprisingly available FA
The Seattle Seahawks' offensive success will likely come down to a few positions. Quarterback, as Sam Darnold is a question mark, and the interior of the offensive line could make or break the season. They drafted Grey Zabel to play inside, but he's not the only addition they need to be looking at.
The other interior spots are still pretty thin. Fortunately, there's a potentially valuable signing just waiting in free agency: guard Will Hernandez. He did tear his ACL early on last year, so there's a health risk, but once he recovers, he could be a valuable addition for any NFL team in Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski's eyes. The Seahawks need him more than others, though.
"The 29-year-old blocker has been a bruiser in the trenches since being drafted in the second round by the New York Giants during the 2018 class. His game is predicated on being physical, but his movement skills are marginal. He had played relatively well to start the 2024 campaign," he said.
With 91 career starts, Hernandez's experience is valuable, and it could make him an elite mentor to Zabel. He can play or be veteran depth once he's medically cleared, but he'd be a cheap addition for either one right now.
Today's NFL is always searching for reliable blockers. Teams are desperate to piece together a quality starting five, let alone to build the type of depth that can survive multiple injuries," Sobleski added. "A Hernandez signing won't be viewed as a major move by any means, but he's exactly the type of addition to help stabilize the most overlooked yet important aspect of the game." Seattle needs just that.
