Insider reveals key takeaway for Sam Darnold after Seahawks minicamp
Sam Darnold is one of the latest examples of a former "bust" breaking out with the right team. The Minnesota Vikings, for most of the season, unlocked a level of play previously unheard of for Darnold. Now with the Seattle Seahawks, the front office is hoping it wasn't purely coaching or situation.
After having moved on from another former bust turned star in Geno Smith, the Seahawks are risking it all on Darnold. Fortunately, so far, it doesn't look like they've really made a mistake. That's been one of the biggest minicamp takeaways for CBS Sports insider Cody Benjamin.
"Sam Darnold is definitively 'the guy.' The ex-Vikings starter admitted recently that he 'laid an egg' with the rest of Minnesota's offense to close his otherwise promising 2024 season, but he's had full-throated support from his new staff since inking a big deal in free agency," Benjamin said. "Head coach Mike Macdonald quickly dismissed questions about Darnold's job security atop the quarterback depth chart."
Even after drafting Jalen Milroe, Seattle is adamant that Darnold is the top quarterback and will remain so. Perhaps more important is the fact that Darnold looks good and is earning that label. Given how things ended with Minnesota, it would be more than fair to question just how good the former New York Jets QB really is.
However, it doesn't look like his 2024 breakout was a one-off, and it doesn't look like it was purely a Kevin O'Connell masterclass, either. Darnold looks legitimate, and that bodes well in a division that could be wide open.
