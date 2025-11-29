Brian Flores promises to put Seahawks QB Sam Darnold's weakness to the test

Two weeks ago at SoFi Stadium, quarterback Sam Darnold had his worst outing as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. He threw for 279 yards and served up four interceptions (tying a career high) in a 21-19 loss to the rival Los Angeles Rams.

Turnovers continue to plague the well-traveled eight-year signal-caller. Mike Macdonald’s club owns an 8-3 record, and their three losses to the 49ers, Buccaneers, and Rams, have come by a combined nine points. Darnold has 14 of his team’s 20 giveaways this season. On Sunday, Darnold renews acquaintances with the team he helped lead to the playoff a year ago.

The Minnesota Vikings finished 14-3 and earned a playoff berth in 2024 as Darnold enjoyed a career year. He threw 35 TD passes opposed to 12 interceptions and earned a Pro Bowl invitation. Now he faces the franchise that gave him a chance to rejuvenate his career. Of course, that means squaring off with one of the NFL’s best defensive minds in the Vikings’ Brian Flores.

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

So what can the eight-year pro do to avoid another turnover-plagued outing? “One of Sam Darnold’s takeaways from his four-interception performance in Week 11,” explained ESPN’s Brady Henderson, “was that he needed to do a better job of working through his progressions and not getting stuck on his first or second read. Coach Mike Macdonald liked how he did that against the Titans, as Darnold didn’t turn the ball over after giving it away 10 times over the previous four games.”

“Darnold may not have as much time operate in the pocket against his former team,” added Henderson, “as Minnesota leads in the NFL in blitz rate (44.5 percent). Via Henderson, Flores said this of Darnold. “We had a great rapport, friendship. I’m happy for him, but we will blitz him this week.”

The Vikings have totaled 27 sacks in 11 games, but the team has forced only nine turnovers. A year ago, Minnesota and Pittsburgh tied for the NFL lead with 33 takeaways. O’Connell’s 4-7 club is going to need some help against the talented Seahawks. Minnesota’s task is made even harder this week with quarterback J.J. McCarthy out and Max Brasmer making his first NFL start.

