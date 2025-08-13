Insider loved Seahawks RB outperforming Ashton Jeanty in preseason Week 1
Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani is emerging as a breakout candidate in the preseason after his impressive performance against the Las Vegas Raiders.
CBS Sports writer Garett Podell believes Holani looked better than No. 6 overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner Ashton Jeanty in the Seahawks tie against the Raiders.
"Second-year,undrafted running back George Holani outshines former Boise State teammate Ashton Jeanty. Holani totaled just 10 yards rushing on three carries in five games played as a rookie last season, and he well eclipsed that production while playing only in the first quarter," Podell wrote.
"He racked up 61 yards and a touchdown (24 yards) on seven carries. Meanwhile, Jeanty collectively went backward 1 yard on three carries. No, that doesn't mean Jeanty's career is doomed to be worse than Holani's, but for a night, Holani outshined Jeanty, the 2025 sixth overall pick."
The gap between Jeanty and Holani looked worlds apart before the preseason contest took place. However, that gap may have closed slightly after the game.
Holani isn't expected to be Seahawks top running back this season as Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet should see a bulk of the carries out of the backfield. Neither of them were available against the Raiders, but Holani built a case to be featured a little bit more.
Holani and the Seahawks are back in action this weekend as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT on Friday night inside Lumen Field. The game can be watched on NFL Network.
