Insider: Either way, Sam Darnold signing is a win for Seahawks
Whatever happens with the Seattle Seahawks over the next few seasons is going to come down to Sam Darnold. They've rested their hopes on his shoulders in place of Geno Smith. The decision to move on from Smith was a shocker, and it's one thing, but to pair up with Darnold is another.
The Smith trade has been maligned by NFL media, but the signing of Darnold is not. In fact, many have pointed to Darnold's signing as a reason the Smith trade isn't quite as bad. It could go up in flames, though. Even if it does, it will be just fine, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox claims.
"Signing Darnold wasn't necessarily a home run move by the Seahawks. The 28-year-old did have a Pro Bowl campaign with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, but he had a terrific supporting cast last season and struggled to even be an average starter for most of his NFL career," Knox admitted at first.
The three-year, $100.5 million contract is really "reasonable," though. The going rate for quarterbacks is incredibly high, and Seattle can get out of it after one season if it all goes belly-up. A post-June 1 release next offseason saves $27.5 million in cap space.
"The deal looks even better now. Signing Darnold, who could start for another decade or more, was a low-risk, high-reward move. Seattle then got itself a developmental Plan B when it drafted Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in Round 3," Knox said. The Milroe selection was made with the pick they got from the Las Vegas Raiders for Smith.
Milroe is very raw, but he could one day be good. "If Darnold maintains his Pro Bowl form in Seattle, great. At worst, he'll give the Seahawks time to develop and evaluate Milroe while examining options in future draft classes," Knox concluded before giving Seattle an A for this move.
Trading Smith might not have been wise, at least not for the lowly return they got back. It is smarter now in retrospect because of the addition of Darnold, who can either start for a while or be a serviceable bridge while the Hawks find their long-term guy.
