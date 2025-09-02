Insiders agree: Seahawks primed to hit over on win total in 2025
The Seattle Seahawks won 10 games last year despite not featuring a great overall team, and they revamped their offense almost entirely. It all suggested a bit of a step back, which is why the over/under lines given do not expect the Hawks to get double-digit wins at all.
However, the pieces are there for a good season. If the offensive line can protect Sam Darnold, then there's reason to believe he will perform at or close to his 2024 level, and the defense and coaching staff are elite. Two insiders think those reasons are enough to take the over.
Seahawks should hit the over on wins, insiders agree
Two insiders for CBS Sports provided two different over/under lines, neither of which suggest Seattle will get to 10 wins again. However, they both believe that this Seahawks team is actually poised to be pretty solid.
Josh Edwards took the over 8.5, meaning Seattle would finish 9-8 or better. "Seattle, in theory, has improved its defense," he argued. "The offensive line should be improved enough to offset the loss of Geno Smith and I believe Mike Macdonald to be one of the better coaches in the league."
Cody Benjamin took the over on 7.5 wins, saying, "Look, Sam Darnold's Vikings finale was utterly deflating. He also launched 30 scores in 2024. His Seattle setup may not be nearly as good, but is it that far off, especially when you factor in Mike Macdonald's defense? In a wide-open NFC West, it's not hard to envision them right back in the wild-card mix."
The Seahawks have a great defense and good coaching. Those are two crucial ingredients to success. The offense is a major question mark, but with a new offensive coordinator, QB, and WR1, it's easy to see why there's optimism in the unknown.
Seattle could lean on a dynamic run game and strong defense, taking pressure off of Darnold and allowing him to play better. That's a winning formula, and it apparently might mean nine or more wins in 2025. It might be enough to get them into the playoffs.
