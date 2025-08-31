PFF names loaded Seattle Seahawks secondary their biggest strength for 2025 season
This season is the 10th anniversary of the last time the Seattle Seahawks had the best defense in the NFL. While there are a lot of differences between the Legion of Boom and Seattle's current secondary, some folks are predicting that they could once again have the league's best scoring unit.
If that's the case a great deal of the credit will go to one of the few things the LOB had in common with this defense: the secondary is unquestionably the team's strongest position group. A season preview analysis by Pro Football Focus agrees, naming the Seahawks DBs the roster's greatest strength.
PFF on Seahawks secondary
"Mike Macdonald has a talented, versatile secondary to work as the foundation of his defense. Third-year man Devon Witherspoon has already proven himself to be one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, playing either outside or in the slot. Riq Woolen has racked up 11 interceptions and 28 pass breakups in his first three seasons. Julian Love arned a career-high 82.2 PFF overall grade last season. And the team added the uber-athletic Nick Emmanworiiin the second round of this year’s draft."
Back in the day cornerback Richard Sherman was the most-visible and vocal superstar on a defense loaded with future Hall of Famers. In 2025 that role is taken by Devon Witherspoon, Seattle's slot gremlin who can also play the boundary. Witherspoon is entering his third year in the league and should be poised to reach his All-Pro potential.
Playing the part of heavy-hitting safety Kam Chancellor will be rookie Nick Emmanwori, who has a stunningly similar physical skillset and has been learning from Bam Bam this offseason
Nobody is qualified to be the new Earl Thomas, but Coby Bryant did a hell of a job as a ball-hawking deep safety last season after bombing as a boundary corner and a nickelback.
The Seahawks also have a freakish outside corner in Riq Woolen who shares Sherman's size but is a thousand times more athletic, and another smart and physical safety in Julian Love.
That's not just the strongest unit on this team, it has the case to be the best secondary in the entire NFL this season. Seattle fans should enjoy it now, because both Woolen and Bryant will become unrestricted free agents at season's end and it will be difficult to keep the whole band together.
