Seahawks vet Jarran Reed has 3 words to describe Derick Hall, DeMarcus Lawrence
To say that Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Derick Hall's 2023 rookie season was a disappointment would be an understatement, as the second-round pick from Auburn failed to record a single snap and played just 26 percent of defensive snaps. In 2024, however, Hall took a major step forward, recording eight sacks (second-most on the team behind Leonard Williams) and started 14 games.
If this offseason is anything to go by, Hall should continue to rise this season.
Not only has the 24-year-old developed on his own, but he also has a new mentor in DeMarcus Lawrence, whom the Seahawks signed in free agency after 11 years with the Dallas Cowboys. The four-time Pro Bowl selection has taken Hall under his wing this offseason, and according to nose tackle Jarran Reed, they've hit it off and then some.
Derick Hall, DeMarcus Lawrence forming winning pair
"They're crazy as hell," Reed said, per the Seahawks' website. "They play one way, and that's balls to the wall. That's all you can ask for. That's a standard we're trying to set with this defense. Fast and physical as s***.
"We joke around saying that D Law has the little brother that he never had and D Hall has the big brother he never had. They're competing and talking smack with each other all the time, but then they're also giving each other tips. I think D Law is a great veteran for him to have right now."
It's not just that they're getting along, though, as Hall and Lawrence also play very similarly to one another.
"I see a lot of D Law in Derick," Reed said. "That's kudos to him. He's going to be a great player. The sky's the limit for him. I think D Law's the best thing that could have happened to him because mentality wise, I think they're the same. And football wise, I think they're the same. Them playing with each other, that's the perfect kind of mental to have there is to have D Law right there. And them two together on the field is going to be nasty."
Hall knows there's room to grow after his breakout season, and he believes Lawrence can help him get to where he wants to be as a player.
"It's great to have a guy like that in the building who's been seasoned, playing in this league a long time, had a lot of success," Hall said. "I'm happy to have him. He teaches me a lot. I'm learning a lot about the way he plays. I feel like our playing style is kind of similar, so being able to have that is huge."
