Seattle Seahawks have three players make list of top NFL free agents in 2026
While the business of the 2025 NFL regular season begins on Thursday evening at Philadelphia, general managers across the league have their own business to take care of. In some instances, that means keeping an eye on the big picture and in particular the future when it comes to the franchise and its roster.
Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com ranked the Top 25 potential free agents when it comes to 2026. That list has already been shortened by one name. Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys inked cornerback DaRon Bland to a four-year, $92.0 million extension.
Seahawks’ young talent stands out in 2026 free-agent list
The top name on the list for ’26 is current Denver Broncos’ edge rusher Nick Bonitto. As one scrolls down, you will eventually find a trio of Seattle Seahawks in cornerback Tariq Woolen (5), running back Kenneth Walker III (19) and pass rusher Boye Mafe (22).
“Woolen improved his tackling in 2024 to fortify a promising career for a cornerback with incredible size and speed...” explained Rosenthal. “Walker has missed a fair amount of time due to injury, but no one’s ever questioned his explosive ability or creativity as a runner when healthy...”
When it came to three-year edge rusher with 18.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pair of fumbles recoveries in three seasons, Rosenthal noted the depth that Mike Macdonald’s club has in this area. “Part of a deep crop of potentially available pass rushers, Mafe might not be a priority for the Seahawks to sign because they have so many players in the front seven.”
It will be very interesting to see if general manager John Schneider inks any of these three players to a contract extension between now and next spring. Then again, could Woolen, Walker, and/or Mafe be part of a midseason trade in 2025?
