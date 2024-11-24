Jarran Reed, Seahawks Leaning on 'Legion of Boom' Standards
The Seattle Seahawks' "Legion of Boom" defense may be just a memory now, but its legacy still lives on in NFL history, and for good reason.
This iteration of the Seahawks' defense lasted for most of the 2010s, but the peak came in 2012-2015, when it allowed the fewest points in the league each season. Seattle became the first team in the Super Bowl era to lead the league in scoring defense four years in a row, and in large part thanks to that defense, they won their first Super Bowl in franchise history and nearly won another.
After many years of dominance, the likes of Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor and more will live on as NFL legends.
Even today, the "Legion of Boom" serves as an inspiration for the Seahawks' defense. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed, one of very few remaining players from that era, wants to bring that same standard of excellence to the current group.
"When I got here, the way the guys practiced was at an elite level, just watching Ahtyba Rubin, K.J. Wright, Kam [Chancellor], Richard Sherman, the whole crew; the way they practiced is the way they attack the day," Reed said Thursday. "Every day they were competing, the receivers and defensive backs were always chomping at each other. It was always so physical, especially for them to be defensive backs and receivers, and down in the front, it was a doghouse.
"So, like I was explaining to J. Love (Julian Love), I kind of had to up my game, and practice was harder than the game. I think that's the approach I was explaining to J. Love that we had to take that approach as a team, and we have to start implementing those things in our practice."
Reed, 31, spent the first five years of his career with the Seahawks from 2016-2020, then spent one year each with the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers before returning to Seattle in 2023. He's been a part of some great teams, and believes this Seahawks team can join that group.
"I just think we have a special team, especially a special defense, and you can't let time go to waste, especially with the group of guys we have," Reed said. "You never know how anything's going to end or who's going to be here, who's not. So, I just wanted to take full advantage of what we have in front of us right now."
Maintaining that intensity all the time in practice sounds difficult, but as someone who knows what it's like Reed believes it's more than feasible.
"When you get out there, and it starts getting a little competitive, and you don't want to get beaten, and one guy may get you that time, it clicks in, then that 'Hey, it's time to go.' So you got to pick it up, and you have to go practice hard, and it ends up being fun. Everybody starts to jaw at each other, and then it is better when the coaches get into it. Like 'What are you talking for?"
