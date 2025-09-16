Jaxon Smith-Njigba named big winner in victory over Steelers
The Seattle Seahawks made several controversial offensive decisions over the offseason in an attempt to reshape the unit. They swapped out Geno Smith for Sam Darnold. They fired Ryan Grubb and hired Klint Kubiak. They moved on from DK Metcalf for Jaxon Smith-Njigba to take over as WR1 and added Cooper Kupp.
Through two weeks, it's clear that one of those decisions definitely did pay off. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has followed up his stellar 2024 breakout with consecutive 100-yard outings, quickly becoming Sam Darnold's go-to. He was also named the Seahawks' big winner from Sunday.
"In a contest billed as DK Metcalf's revenge game, the Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba continued his ascension toward superstar status," Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski wrote. Smith-Njigba got the win and outshone his former mentor, so it was a big day all around.
In the win, the wide receiver had eight catches on 10 targets for 103 yards. "He has clearly established a strong rapport with quarterback Sam Darnold, who has targeted his new WR1 23 times through the first two weeks of regular-season play," Sobleski noted. Darnold doesn't seem to want to throw to many other players this year.
On the other side, Metcalf was solid with a touchdown, but he also recorded only three catches for 20 yards. At least on Sunday, it looked like the Seahawks were smart to move on from Metcalf and give the reins to Smith-Njigba. "On this day, the Seahawks got the better of their decision to move beyond the two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver," Sobleski finished.
Maybe it's just that Darnold loves throwing to Smith-Njigba, but good things happen when he does. The target share is impressive, but so is the production. The Seahawks managed to trade a star wide receiver, save some money, net some draft capital, and maintain a WR room that has at least one threat to gameplan against.
That was evident on Sunday. As good as Metcalf is, he's older and more expensive, and he at least couldn't match up with JSN this time. The defensive matchups were certainly not equal, but a win is a win for the Seahawks and for their budding star WR.
