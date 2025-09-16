NFL analyst gives Seahawks solid grade for convincing win over Steelers
Whatever panic buttons may have been pushed after the Seattle Seahawks lost their season opener to the Niners can be put away. Sunday's road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers should be enough to put a lot of doubts to rest about this team and what they can accomplish in 2025.
Even though Sam Darnold wasn't on his A-game and there are still a whole lot of things that they can improve on, the Seahawks came away with a 31-17 victory on the road over a well-coached playoff team from last season, proving they have what it takes to compete this year.
Cody Benjamin at CBS Sports wound up giving the Seahawks a solid B grade for the game.
"This wasn't necessarily the prettiest 31-point game, with a couple of blatant Pittsburgh blunders helping steer their comeback. But a win is a win, and Sam Darnold showed resilience, bouncing back from an iffy two-pick first half to pepper Jaxon Smith-Njigba and lean on a bruising Kenneth Walker III (105 yards, 1 TD). By the end of the matchup, the Seahawks outgained the Steelers 395 yards to 267 as the visitors."
The thing the Seahawks can hang their hat on is their defense, which thoroughly dominated Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers in a way that the final score doesn't accurately reflect.
Seattle was also able to hold a very talented and extremely well-called 49ers offense to 17 points in Week 1, making it obvious that this defense has an elite ceiling.
With a little bit of time to refine the offense, the sky should be the limit for this team.
