Seahawks score jaw-dropping special teams TD vs. Steelers
The Seattle Seahawks are making some noise against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half.
After a 54-yard field goal from Jason Myers, the Seahawks kicked the ball back to the Steelers, where running back Kaleb Johnson attempted to recover the kickoff.
However, the ball bounced off of his hands and into the end zone, where Seahawks running back George Holani fell on it for a touchdown.
Holani, a preseason favorite, made the recovery in the end zone for the touchdown. While Holani is behind Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet in the depth chart, the Seahawks really like what he brings to the table.
After playing the Las Vegas Raiders in the preseason opener, Holani was praised by CBS Sports writer Garett Podell.
"Second-year,undrafted running back George Holani outshines former Boise State teammate Ashton Jeanty. Holani totaled just 10 yards rushing on three carries in five games played as a rookie last season, and he well eclipsed that production while playing only in the first quarter," Podell wrote.
"He racked up 61 yards and a touchdown (24 yards) on seven carries. Meanwhile, Jeanty collectively went backward 1 yard on three carries. No, that doesn't mean Jeanty's career is doomed to be worse than Holani's, but for a night, Holani outshined Jeanty, the 2025 sixth overall pick."
The Seahawks now have a two-score lead on the road against the Steelers, where they will look to hold things down in order to get back on the flight to the pacific northwest happy.
In a game that's as close as it is in the fourth quarter, a play like that could be the difference between winning and losing.
The Seahawks are up 24-14 with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
