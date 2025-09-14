Klint Kubiak, Seahawks keep innovating tush push
The Seattle Seahawks don't need a strong, big-bodied quarterback to pick up one yard. They have a tight end for that.
Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is putting his own twist on the famed, oft-utilized tush push play, as popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles. Since other teams picked up on its effectiveness, almost every NFL team has at least tried it.
However, until this season, Seattle has mostly avoided utilizing the play or any version of it. Ryan Grubb either didn't feel he had the personnel for it or simply didn't have it as part of his weekly game plans in 2024. Kubiak, on the other hand, is using starting tight end AJ Barner on the direct snap.
Sam Darnold isn't the most athletic or imposing quarterback as a runner. Even if he had a good push behind him, Darnold is listed at just 225 pounds. Barner is listed at 251 pounds, adding more mass to the Seahawks' surge up front, while also being a more tuned ball carrier.
Seattle has also tested rookie third-round pick Jalen Milroe in the role, but Kubiak seems to prefer Barner, who has now taken a snap directly under center in both of the Seahawks' games. Kubiak used the play to pick up a 4th and 1 in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Barner got two yards.
The Seahawks probably won't use it as much as a team like the Eagles, but it is something Kubiak can keep in his back pocket during the 2025 season.
Seattle leads the Steelers 7-6 with two minutes remaining in the first half.
