While Sam Darnold flourishes, ex-Seahawks QB Geno Smith flops in Week 2
Sam Darnold wasn't perfect. But Geno Smith was pathetic.
As is the 12s needed more reasons to be giddy after Week 2 of the NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks' quarterback they have played much better than the one they used to have.
While Darnold overcame two interceptions to help lead the Seahawks to an impressive road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the performances of former Seattle staples Smith and Pete Carroll were down right dismal. The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback was picked off three times and sacked another three times in an anemic game in which they dominated by the Los Angeles Chargers, 20-9.
Because the Seahawks essentially traded Smith for Darnold last offseason, the two will be linked all season. And Carroll, of course, is coaching the Raiders after taking a year off. He coached Seattle for 14 seasons, leading the franchise to its only Super Bowl in the 2013 season.
Carroll turned 74 on Monday, but his quarterback gave him the worst of presents.
A day after Darnold helped the Seahawks even their record at 1-1 with touchdown throws to rookie Tory Horton and tight end A.J. Barner, Smith laid an egg in front a national television audience. Smith looked flustered all night against the Chargers. Capping his frustration, he guiding the Raiders on a 19-play drive that netted only a field goal as the Raiders failed to get into the end zone all night.
Darnold is back at it again Sunday when the Seahawks host the lowly 0-2 New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field.
