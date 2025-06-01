Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Charles Cross love new attitude for Seahawks offense
The Seattle Seahawks offense will look different in 2025 with DK Metcalf, Geno Smith, and Tyler Lockett all gone. Now, they turn to Sam Darnold at quarterback and Cooper Kupp at wide receiver to help fill the void left by those departing veterans. Those moves have all been discussed ad nauseam, which is par for the course when a quarterback change is made.
What seems to be going under the radar, however, is the addition of Klint Kubiak. The new offensive coordinator was hired after the team moved on from Ryan Grubb. While Kubiak didn't have a great season in 2024 with the New Orleans Saints, he's a well-respected football mind from a great family—and coaching tree.
He's also bringing in a new attitude that the players in Seattle love.
Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba said that they were making progress and had a lot of work to do, but still showed his excitement.
"I just love the attitude about it," Smith-Njigba said via John Boyle of the team's official website.
Charles Cross is also happy with what he's seen as the offensive tackle said their offense can "control the game and run the ball, give us a chance to run the ball, let our backs do their thing and set things up for the receivers. I feel like this type of offense is dynamic, a lot of big plays from the run and pass game."
Seattle has a long way to go to prove they can succeed following all their offseason changes. The good news is that the players are buying in, which is a start.
