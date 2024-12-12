Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Stepping Up at Right Time
The Seattle Seahawks have won four consecutive games, moving on up from under .500 to the first place spot in the NFC West.
During the team's win streak, the offense has gotten quite a boost for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has led the team in receiving in each of the last six games.
Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald is happy with Smith-Njigba's progress in his second season. The former No. 20 overall pick is sixth in the NFL in receiving yards with 911 on 75 catches.
“He's doing a great job," Macdonald said of Smith-Njigba. "And the other thing is we've got a guy on the other side of the field that commands a lot of coverage attention as well, so you can't double everybody. If they're going to do the stuff they're doing right now against us, then that allows them to do what he's been doing as well as [Tyler Lockett]. Lock's, I think, still playing at a really high level, just the ball's finding [Smith-Njigba] a lot right now. We've got to keep executing at a really high level, and Geno [Smith] can keep playing fast like he is so we can keep getting these guys the ball."
On top of that, Smith-Njigba is earning praise from his teammate DK Metcalf, who is still happy despite not seeing the ball as much in the offense.
"He's been great," Metcalf said. "I know [Lockett] saw me make the transition to getting the numbers that he's getting now, but just to see it from the other side, from the vet side or the OG side is kind of great because last year he didn't really have any idea of what was going on or how to take it, 16 games, 17 games in a season. But now just to see him put everything together, I mean it's kind of like a proud parent or a big brother moment just to see him have the success and I know he's going to continue to have major success in his league."
If the Seahawks are going to make any noise in December or January, Smith-Njigba needs to continue being a leader in the offense and Geno Smith needs to do what he can to find him the ball.
The Seahawks are back in action for Week 15 when they face off against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football at Lumen Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. PT.
