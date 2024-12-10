All Seahawks

NFL Power Rankings: Seahawks Enter Top 10?

The Seattle Seahawks are on a four-game win streak. Where are they in the latest power rankings?

Jeremy Brener

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) jumps over Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Dec. 8, 2024.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) jumps over Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Dec. 8, 2024. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks are in the midst of a four-game win streak after beating the Arizona Cardinals 30-18 in Week 14 at State Farm Stadium.

The win marked the second in three weeks against the Cardinals as they stay atop the NFC West standings.

The victory also secured a spot in the top 10 of Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's power rankings. The team moved up two spots from No. 11 to 9 thanks to some savvy plays from the offense.

"Credit to the Seahawks’ offensive staff. Their pre-snap motion in the running game had the Cardinals’ linebackers on skates and made the difference on a few big-time runs from Zach Charbonnet. The jet sweep handoff to Charbonnet on the 1-yard touchdown was one of my favorite cheeky maneuvers of the season," Orr writes.

The only teams ranked ahead of the Seahawks are the Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions.

The Seahawks are back in action in Week 15 as they look to keep their winning streak alive at home against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. The game is set to kickoff on Sunday at 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

More Seahawks News

Is Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks' New WR1?

Seahawks 'Not Sure' About Ken Walker III's Status Entering Week 15

Seahawks Approaching Every Game With Championship Mindset

Game Recap: Takeaways, Improved Run Game Power Seahawks to Win Over Cardinals

Rapid Reaction: Seahawks Land Early Punches, Secure 30-18 Win Over Cardinals

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News