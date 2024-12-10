NFL Power Rankings: Seahawks Enter Top 10?
The Seattle Seahawks are in the midst of a four-game win streak after beating the Arizona Cardinals 30-18 in Week 14 at State Farm Stadium.
The win marked the second in three weeks against the Cardinals as they stay atop the NFC West standings.
The victory also secured a spot in the top 10 of Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's power rankings. The team moved up two spots from No. 11 to 9 thanks to some savvy plays from the offense.
"Credit to the Seahawks’ offensive staff. Their pre-snap motion in the running game had the Cardinals’ linebackers on skates and made the difference on a few big-time runs from Zach Charbonnet. The jet sweep handoff to Charbonnet on the 1-yard touchdown was one of my favorite cheeky maneuvers of the season," Orr writes.
The only teams ranked ahead of the Seahawks are the Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions.
The Seahawks are back in action in Week 15 as they look to keep their winning streak alive at home against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. The game is set to kickoff on Sunday at 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.
