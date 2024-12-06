All Seahawks

Seahawks Looking Forward to Cardinals Rematch

The Seattle Seahawks will face the Arizona Cardinals for the second time in three weeks on Sunday.

Nov 24, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
It's only been two weeks since their last meeting, but the Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for their second game of the season against the Arizona Cardinals.

The two teams met in Week 12 at Lumen Field, and the Seahawks sent their fans home happy with a 16-6 victory. Now, the two teams head to Arizona, where the Cardinals need a win to keep pace in the NFC West divisional race.

With the Cardinals still somewhat fresh on the mind, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is looking forward to face them a second time.

“I actually like it, especially division opponents," Smith said about facing the Cardinals again so quickly. "You get a chance to kind of correct some of your mistakes and then try to take advantage of some things you thought went well. Going up against this team, a team that we've seen a bunch, we know what they're doing, they know what we're doing. It's about who's going to execute better, and going up against this team and knowing what's at stake, having a week in between after that last game. I think for both teams, man, I know they're going to be fired up, especially at home and I know we're going to be fired up. Everyone knows what's at stake. It's a big game because it's the next game, but also a division game, and so we're fighting to get into the playoffs. They are as well, so it should be a great matchup.”

The Seahawks will have to make some adjustments to counter what the Cardinals will do. Arizona has to make some changes considering the team lost in Seattle, but the Seahawks should be ready for whatever is thrown at them.

“I mean you saw them two weeks ago and, like I said, you enjoy playing football, but you get to go up against a team, you watch film on these guys," Smith said. "I don't have to watch hours and hours of film and watch multiple games. It's really just one game in between, but like I said, you just know the opponent."

The Seahawks have a one-game lead over the Cardinals in the NFC West standings, but a win would give them a two-game lead and the tiebreaker, meaning Seattle would pretty much be up three games with four to play against Arizona. That makes this game crucial for the Seahawks' playoff chances.

“I know we control our destiny and I think that's what's most important. We just got to go out there and find a way to win," Smith said. "Everything else, we don't try to think about [tiebreakers and such]. We know we’ve got to win out pretty much, we've been in playoff mode and so it's a 1-0 mentality this week and that's really all that matters.”

Kickoff between the Seahawks and Cardinals is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.

