Uchenna Nwosu Named Seahawks' Walter Payton Award Nominee

Recognized for the NFL's most prestigious award for the second time in his career, Nwosu continues to be an All-Pro off the field.

Nov 6, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (10) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
While injuries have prevented Uchenna Nwosu from making an impact on game day for the Seattle Seahawks as expected this season, the veteran pass rusher has continued to deliver as a game changer off the field and has been selected as the organization's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide.

Nwosu, who joined the Seahawks as a free agent prior to the 2022 season, previously earned a nomination for the prestigious award with the Chargers in 2019, showcasing his unwavering commitment to helping others and giving back to the community.

“It means a lot to be honored and recognized for something I love to do,” Nwosu said via the Seahawks website.

Since entering the league as a third-round pick out of USC, along with hunting down quarterbacks and running backs in the backfield when healthy, Nwosu has prioritized lending a helping hand by establishing several noteworthy initiatives and campaigns.

In 2023, Nwosu launched the Uchenna Nwosu Foundation with the vision of providing additional support for disadvantaged and at-risk youth, offering various events and programs advocating for health, wellness, and education for sports-driven individual. To date, hundreds of young people ages 8 to 17 participate in these programs and events.

Back in his native California, Nwosu attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Carson Library, which he contributed a significant financial investment towards renovations to provide new flooring, furniture, seating, and study rooms. In addition, he funded a "My Brother's Keeper" position at the library, which brings young people of color into libraries as advisors for the high-need communities they help serve.

As for his contributions in the Pacific Northwest, Nwosu has been actively involved in numerous team and individual initiatives, including hosting a winter coat drive for the non-profit Treehouse, starting a reading corner at the local Boys and Girls Club, and helping orchestrate multiple Toys For Tots toy drives since signing with the Seahawks three years ago.

Nwosu and each of the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award will receive up to $55,000 to pledge to the donation of their choice, while the winner will receive up to a $265,000 donation for their cause. These donations are made possible by Nationwide Foundation and the NFL Foundation.

Each team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee will be announced during the week leading up to the Super Bowl in New Orleans and the winner will be declared in the NFL Honors primetime awards special on February 6, 2025. The show will air live on Fox and NFL Network.

