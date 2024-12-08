Ken Walker III, Tre Brown Among Seahawks Inactives at Cardinals
As announced on Saturday, the Seattle Seahawks will be without star running Ken Walker III for their Week 14 road rematch against the Arizona Cardinals due to a calf injury, thrusting Zach Charbonnet into the starting lineup.
Walker popped up on Seattle's injury report on Wednesday, though he was limited in practice. The team downgraded him to a non-participant on Thursday and Friday, originally listing him with a questionable designation before ruling him out on Saturday. With him sidelined, undrafted rookie George Holani will suit up as a practice squad elevation and play in his second NFL regular season game.
In addition to Walker being sidelined, cornerback Tre Brown also will be inactive after being added to the injury report with a doubtful designation on Saturday. In his absence, rookie Nehemiah Pritchett will suit up for Seattle for the first time since Week 7 against Atlanta and serve as the primary backup behind starters Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, and Josh Jobe.
In the good news department, punter Michael Dickson made it through pre-game warmups without a hitch, kicking several booming punts without reaching for or favoring his back. After battling spasms in the second half of last week's win in New Jersey, he will be active, while practice squad signee Ty Zentner will be out after being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.
Capping off Seattle's Week 14 inactives, receiver Cody White, linebacker Patrick O'Connell, linebacker Trevis Gipson, and safety AJ Finley will all be sidelined as healthy scratches. White's absence in favor of Dareke Young likely means the latter will be in the mix to return kicks after the team waived Laviska Shenault and Dee Williams earlier this week, while newcomer Jaelon Darden will also be active after being claimed off waivers on Thursday as a special teams option.
