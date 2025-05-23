Kenneth Walker III named Seahawks' most underappreciated player by NFL.com
The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to get over the hump and make it back to the playoffs in the upcoming season.
In order to do that, key players on the team will have to step up to the plate more than ever before.
One player who fits into that category is Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III, who was named Seattle's most underappreciated player by NFL.com writer Gennaro Filice.
"Walker was appropriately appreciated during his debut campaign of 2022, when he cleared 1,000 yards rushing and finished a close second to Garrett Wilson in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. But the running back’s past two seasons have been marred by injuries and the continual deterioration of Seattle’s offensive line," Filice wrote.
"In the final year of his rookie contract, though, Walker could enjoy a significant bounceback. First of all, GM John Schneider used April’s first-round pick on Grey Zabel, giving the interior O-line a much-needed infusion of talent. More importantly, second-year head coach Mike Macdonald has painstakingly expressed his desire to re-establish the ground game in Seattle. After a one-year dalliance with the more aerially oriented Ryan Grubb as his offensive coordinator, Macdonald swapped in Klint Kubiak, whose outside-zone scheme feels like a really nice fit for Walker’s one-cut explosiveness."
If Walker can fit into Kubiak's new system, it could be the boost he needs to get back to his form from earlier in his career, which could also be the ingredient the Seahawks need to go from a team that barely missed the playoffs to a postseason participant.
