Why Kenneth Walker III is among NFL players under most pressure to finish 2025

The Seattle Seahawks have been determined to field a dominant run game ever since Mike Macdonald took over as their head coach almost two years ago.

The first season that didn't work out, as Ryan Grubb abandoned the run quickly. Things have been more promising under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, but Seattle's rushing attack is still underperforming.

Heading into Week 14, the Seahawks rank 18th in rushing yards per game even though they're running at a higher rate than any other team in the NFL.

That puts starter Kenneth Walker III in the spotlight as the season winds down. ESPN has him listed among their players and coaches with the most at stake as the 2025 campaign comes to an end.

ESPN on Kenneth Walker III

"Walker had three runs of 40 yards or more as a rookie, but he has just one across 532 carries over the three ensuing campaigns. Given that Walker's boom-or-bust style typically leads to middling success rates, he needs those huge gains to make up for the runs that don't keep the offense on schedule... It looked like Walker was carving out a larger role in the rotation alongside Zach Charbonnet in recent weeks, but the two backs basically reverted to a 50-50 split in last week's blowout win over the Vikings."

While Walker is somewhat inconsistent producing positive runs, that home run ability gives him a ceiling no other running back in football can match right now.

In fact, Pro Football Focus has Walker ranked as the top pending free agent overall in 2026.

The question is if the Seahawks can find the money to pay Walker a lucrative deal while also attempting to keep the other key members of their class of 2022. Riq Woolen, Coby Bryant, Boye Mafe and Charles Cross all play more-critical positions for the modern game - and may command a bigger salary whether in Seattle or somewhere else.

One thing you wouldn't want to see is Walker leaving for a conference rival and suddenly breaking through to become the most-dominant running back inthe league. If the front office can find the cap room and improve their offensive line, it's still possible we will get to see that in Seattle.

