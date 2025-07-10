Legendary Seahawks rusher just misses All-Quarter Century NFL team
Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was one of the most unique rushers in NFL history. His paced, aggressive running style set him apart from nearly all other players in the league, fueling a potent Seahawks run game that helped seal a Super Bowl XLVIII title at the end of the 2013 season.
However, unfortunately for Lynch, there have been a lot of good running backs enter and excel in the league since 2000. That left him off a recent NFL All-Quarter Century Offensive Team by CBS Sports writer Bryan DeArdo, and it's hard to argue with his picks even from a Seahawks-centric perspective.
Former San Diego (now Los Angeles) Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson was named the starter, while Minnesota Vikings legend Adrian Peterson and current Baltimore Ravens rusher Derrick Henry were named the reserves. Tomlinson amassed 13,684 rushing yards (seventh in NFL history) and 145 touchdowns (second), while also accumulating 4,772 receiving yards as a true dual-threat back.
Lynch, as good as he was during his 12-year career, was a step below that top trio in DeArdo's list. You could argue Lynch's impact went beyond his raw production, but it definitely doesn't amount to enough to surpass Peterson or Tomlinson, at least.
"While running has taken a backseat in today's NFL, the league nonetheless had some elite backs over the past 25 years," DeArdo wrote. "Frank Gore -- who is No. 3 on the career rushing list -- didn't make the cut, along with former Seahawks bulldozer Marshawn Lynch and former Eagles playmaker LeSean McCoy."
Lynch, who played for the Buffalo Bills before being traded to Seattle and spent time with the then-Oakland Raiders after, totaled 10,413 rushing yards and 85 touchdowns in his career. He wasn't as dynamic of a receiver but was still effective, finishing with 287 catches for 2,214 yards and nine touchdowns.
It could be argued Lynch was snubbed, but an honorable mention seems the right place for "Beast Mode," despite his impact on the Seattle franchise. He remains nearly a unanimous pick for the best running back in Seahawks history, narrowly edging Shaun Alexander for that spot.
