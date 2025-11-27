Starving at Thanksgiving: Seahawks haven't won on turkey day in 11 years and counting

Thanksgiving is a time for family, food and football. But, let's be honest, through the years the 12s have been mostly happy to leave out the football.

The Seattle Seahawks have neither played often - or well - on Thanksgiving. They've only played five times in their 49-year history, and haven't won Thanksgiving in 11 years.

On this Thanksgiving the current Seahawks are simply preparing for Sunday's home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. They are 8-3 and desperately need a victory, not just for quarterback Sam Darnold's revenge against his old team but to remain atop the NFC Wild Card race and retain hope of catching the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West.

With Darnold, star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and a young, dominating defense, the Seahawks will surely be making more showcase-game appearances next season. But, for now, enjoy your family and food and re-live the team's sparse Thanksgiving memories.

1980: Cowboys 51, Seahawks 7

The Jim Zorn-led team started 4-3 but then lost its last nine, including this embarrassing blowout no national television at Texas Stadium. Zorn's garbage-time touchdown pass to tight end Ron Essnik kept Seattle from being shutout.

1986: Seahawks 31, at Cowboys 14

Seattle got some revenge in the same stadium as Dave Kreig threw two touchdowns and Curt Warner ran for 122 yards and a score. Chuck Knox's team won its last five games to finish 10-6, but nonetheless missed the playoffs.

Seahawks-Cowboys, Thanksgiving 1986 | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

2008: at Cowboys 34, Seahawks 9

In Seattle's worst turkey-day showing, they were blown out by a mediocre Cowboys team that missed the playoffs. Coach Mike Holmgren's and quarterback Matt Hasselbeck's squad was held out of the end zone in falling to 2-10 on the way to 4-12. After the season, Holmgren retired.

2014: Seahawks 19, at 49ers 3

After Robert Turbin's 13-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson in the first quarter, neither team could get into the end zone. The Seahawks won their last six to finish 12-4 and went on to lose Super Bowl XLIX on the fateful non-Marshawn Lynch run at the goal line.

2023: 49ers 31, at Seahawks 13

This was the beginning of the end of Pete Carroll's 14-year run in Seattle. The Seahawks trailed 24-3 at halftime and their only touchdown was a Jordyn Brooks interception return. They fell to 6-5 on their way to 9-8 and at the end of the season Carroll announced he leaving his post as head coach.

Seahawks-49ers, Thanksgiving 2023 | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

