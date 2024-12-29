'Love That Guy': Seahawks' Geno Smith Wants Pete Carroll Back in NFL
Most coaches in their 70s would be content to call it a career after leaving a team they spent over a decade with, but not former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.
Earlier this week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Carroll, 73, wants to return to an NFL sideline next season and has a particular interest in the Chicago Bears' head-coaching vacancy. Carroll reportedly hasn't spoken with any teams yet, but he would welcome the opportunity.
When asked about Carroll's potential return after Thursday night's win over the Bears (ironically enough), Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had nothing but good things to say about his former coach.
"Coach Carroll, man, is a special human being," Smith told reporters. "He's a believer. He's a guy [who is] always going to be upbeat. He's always going to fight, and he has one way about him. That's what I love about him. I think we're very much the same in that way. We just go. There is no stop. There is no nothing like that. Just believe in us and just go. Coach Carroll can help out any team and anybody. I'm a big advocate of his, and I know he is of mine. I love that guy."
Smith spent four seasons learning under Carroll, two of them as the team's starter. During that time, he turned his career around and went from a journeyman backup to a solid starter, so it's easy to see why he has so much appreciation for Carroll.
Of course, Carroll led the Seahawks to outstanding success throughout his tenure, earning 10 playoff appearances, five NFC West titles, two Super Bowl appearances and the franchise's first championship over his 14 seasons at the helm. He will always be a legend in Seattle, but the team simply felt it was time to move on after last season.
There is some doubt as to whether or not a coach of Carroll's age can keep up with the modern game, especially with more and more young coaches thriving across the league, but his former players believe in him wholeheartedly.
