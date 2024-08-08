All Seahawks

Mike Macdonald's 'Defensive Wizardry' Could Make Seattle Seahawks Relevant

The Seattle Seahawks have one of the best defensive minds in the NFL in Mike Macdonald as their new head coach.

Jul 27, 2024; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald signs autographs after training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2024; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald signs autographs after training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
The Seattle Seahawks moved on from Pete Carroll after 14 seasons as the franchise's head coach this past offseason.

It was a bittersweet moment for the Seahawks organization, ending an era that brought the franchise's lone Super Bowl victory, but also allowed the team to start fresh with a young, hot commodity in former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

Macdonald's Ravens defense led the NFL, and his scheme could now help the Seahawks become a contender this season.

"Be careful not to breeze past the potential impact of first-year head coach Mike Macdonald, who orchestrated a confusing, effective, elite defense in Baltimore," Bleacher Report contributor David Kenyon wrote. "Buoyed by a fantastic secondary, the Seahawks should be far tougher to score against this season."

Macdonald takes over a defense that finished 25th overall last season, but there's plenty of reason to get excited with all of the young talent in the building.

"Among the headliners for Seattle is defensive lineman Byron Murphy II, whom the Seahawks selected 16th overall in this year's draft," Bleacher Report's Ryan Fowler writes. "Macdonald's experience working with Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike should assist Murphy as he gets his feet wet in the NFL. Seattle also brought back Leonard Williams to play off Murphy's hip within the trenches. Off the edge, Boye Mafe and Derick Hall look primed to evolve into consistent playmakers. With offenses focused on stopping Murphy and Williams on the interior, both players should see plenty of isolated opportunities to create pressures. In the secondary, 2023 No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon and 2022 Pro Bowler Riq Woolen remain one of the top young duos in the game."

If the Seahawks are able to get all of these individual talents to bounce off one another and play well as a team, Seattle could have one of the most improved defenses in the NFL.

