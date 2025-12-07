Seahawks Week 14 rooting guide as they take impressive road record into Atlanta

The Seattle Seahawks need to keep both on their business and one eye on the NFL scoreboard this weekend. Yep, the NFC Playoffs race is so wacky and packed it takes an extra field of vision to keep up the manuevering.

With a 12-2 road record under head coach Mike McDonald, the Seahawks are seemingly in good shape heading into Sunday's game in Atlanta against the 4-8 Falcons. And at 9-3 overall and 5-3 within the NFC, they are also sitting pretty for a run at both the NFC West title or a No. 1 Wild Card berth.

There is work to be done before the Week 16 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field, but the Seahawks can win Sunday and be even more successful with some help around the league.

MORE: Fantasy Football experts weigh in on Seahawks' frustrating running back timeshare

A look at games that could benefit Seattle in Week 14:

Cardinals over Rams

3-9 Arizona has seemingly packed it in, but the Cards are a smaller home underdog than the Carolina Panthers were last week to the Rams. An unlikely upset here and the gates to the NFC West swing wide open for the Seahawks.

Saints over Buccaneers

It's never great to be begging for help from a 2-10 team, but a New Orleans win would help Seattle put some more distance between it and 7-5 Tampa. The Bucs own a head-to-head win over the Seahawks which be important in potential Wild Card tiebreakers.

Packers over Bears

The winner of this showdown at Lambeau Field will take over the lead in the NFC North while the loser will likely fight Seattle for a Wild Card. The Bears already have nine wins; Green Bay could get there with a home victory. A Bears' loss and a Seahawks' win would strengthening Seattle's Wild Card lead for the No. 1 position.

MORE: ESPN gives Seahawks simple offensive plan in ranking NFL's 'best' players

Chargers over Eagles

The defending champion Eagles are 8-5 and reeling after consecutive losses to the Dallas Cowboys and Bears. Another loss and the Seahawks would be in good shape to finish ahead of them for potential seeding among NFC division winners.

Seahawks-Falcons | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Sam Darnold tumbles in NFL QB power rankings after dud vs. Vikings

Seahawks find ‘reliable’ replacement for Riq Woolen in ‘26 mock draft

New Seahawks star must step up to land nice deal in free agency