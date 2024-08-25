Has Seattle Seahawks EDGE Jamie Sheriff Done Enough to Earn Roster Spot?
Edge rusher Jamie Sheriff has been the star of the preseason for the Seattle Seahawks among rookies, and maybe overall. That may still not be enough to earn him a spot on the team’s 53-man roster.
Sheriff concluded his preseason on Saturday night versus the Cleveland Browns with a four-tackle, two-sack performance as the former JUCO product and undrafted rookie out of South Alabama fights for his NFL life.
After being signed on Aug. 6 — four days before Seattle’s first preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers — Sheriff totaled eight tackles, three sacks and five quarterback hits in three games. He was at home in Mississippi a few days earlier delivering beer for Southern Beverage, a company based in Ridgeland, Mississippi.
“It’s a blessing because I didn’t know where I was going to be … when I got that call, I made the most of my opportunity,” Sheriff said postgame on Saturday.
When asked about Sheriff postgame, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald praised the 24-year-old outside linebacker, but indicated there isn’t likely to be a roster spot for him. It’s a stark reminder of the NFL’s rigor.
“He’s a guy that really stood out during the rookie tryout,” Macdonald said of Sheriff. “Just kind of the message with all the guys; if there’s not a spot for you right now, we’re still invested in your growth and development. To his credit, he didn’t skip a beat since he’s been here. He should be proud of the way he played.”
Macdonald doubled down on Sheriff likely being cut later in the press conference.
“There’s opportunities for guys to be on [practice] squads, other people that have earned an opportunity somewhere else,” Macdonald said. “Again, like Jamie [Sheriff], there might be an opportunity to come back. Hopefully, the guys feel like we’re invested in their growth, as well. Bittersweet for sure. It’s going to be some tough decisions.”
If Sheriff is released on Tuesday, with how well he has played, Seattle would need a miracle for him to clear waivers without being claimed by another pass-rush-needy team. If he does clear waivers, then the Seahawks could add him back to their practice squad.
Macdonald’s comments indicate the team is steadfast on keeping just four outside linebackers on its 53-man roster — adding more clarity to why they felt comfortable trading Darrell Taylor on Friday, as well.
As of now, the team would enter the regular season with Uchenna Nwosu (suffered a knee injury on Saturday), Dre’Mont Jones (has not played all preseason due to hamstring injury), Boye Mafe and Derick Hall as their edge-rushing corps.
Macdonald also said postgame they are optimistic about Jones’ injury, but Nwosu’s remains an unknown after he was illegally chop-blocked by Browns guard Wyatt Teller in Saturday’s preseason victory. Nwosu did walk off the field on his own after the play.
If either one of those players isn’t ready for Seattle’s season opener versus the Denver Broncos on Sept. 8, the Seahawks will be slim at outside linebacker by keeping just four players there. The next few days will be critical to learning more about Nwosu’s injury in particular, as a roster spot could come open for Sheriff if it’s more serious than originally hypothesized. Either way, there’s risk involved.
Macdonald and his staff seem to be prioritizing some other positions on the initial roster, which could be their way of keeping six wide receivers, four running backs or more defensive backs overall. For now, all we can do is wait.
From the player angle, Sheriff has done enough to have a job in the NFL, at least in 2024. He’s a slippery pass rusher who has outstanding burst once he’s in the backfield. His two sacks were simply by bull-rushing the man in front of him, shedding the block and quickly closing out on Cleveland quarterback Tyler Huntley.
Whether he’s with the Seahawks or not, his journey has been unique and he’s deserving of a shot on an NFL roster.
“It made me who I am today,” Sheriff said of his path to the league. “I walked on [at] community college, so that gave me that fire, that drive, that motivation to get better each and every day. I never settled. I’m never getting complacent. I’m always working each and every day to get better and trying to improve myself.”