Rapid Reaction: Explosive Plays Key Seahawks 37-33 Preseason Win vs. Browns
Though it wasn't always pretty with the Cleveland Browns nearly hitting 400 yards of offense themselves, Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks busted out the explosive plays on offense and special teams to capture a 37-33 shootout win in their preseason finale at Lumen Field on Saturday night.
Looking back at Seattle's second win of the exhibition season, here are five quick takeaways from a solid final dress rehearsal leading up to a Week 1 clash with Denver:
1. Barely breaking a sweat, Geno Smith played at midseason form in a scintillating 2024 debut.
Throughout training camp, Smith has demonstrated great command of Ryan Grubb's new offense, but he had yet to test his mettle in a game situation. Only playing two minutes on Saturday night, it's safe to say that he looks ready to roll for Week 1. After overthrowing his first pass attempt to DK Metcalf on an out route, he tossed a perfect spiral to Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a fade route from the slot, dropping the ball into the bucket for a 29-yard connection. Following back-to-back completions to Kenny McIntosh and Smith-Njigba, he went back to Metcalf on a go ball in the end zone, allowing the star receiver to high point the ball for a 21-yard score to promptly give the Seahawks a 7-0 lead.
Exiting stage left after just five plays, Smith averaged 12.5 yards per attempt while completing four out of five passes for 62 yards, dicing up Cleveland's defense with a quick release and impeccable accuracy at all three levels. Though it's only the preseason and the Browns were missing several key starters on defense, fans should be fired up by the first glance at what the veteran signal caller may be able to accomplish in Grubb's high octane system.
2. Kenny McIntosh and George Holani cap off a dynamic preseason by busting out backfield fireworks.
While McIntosh did get into the act on Seattle's opening touchdown drive with a nine-yard catch, he had to wait until later the second quarter to get his first - and what ended up being his only - carry, and put his signature on an impressive first half. At the 11:42 mark in the second quarter, the second-year back took the handoff with the seas parting in front of him thanks to a fantastic kickout block by receiver Laviska Shenault, a powerful down block by tackle McClendon Curtis, and a key second level block by guard Christian Haynes. Rocketing through the semi-sized hole, he exploded down the left sideline before dishing out an effective stiff arm on Browns safety Chase Williams, allowing him to coast the rest of the way for a 56-yard touchdown.
Aside from McIntosh's steady performance, undrafted rookie George Holani finished off his excellent preseason with another strong outing as well. Toting the rock seven times for 38 yards, the former Boise State star headlined Seattle's first touchdown drive of the second half, powering his way through several tackles and flashing underrated speed rumbling to an 18-yard gain before plunging into the end zone from a yard out. In addition, he also made a pair of nice lead blocks on jet sweeps, likely helping cement his spot on the 53-man roster.
3. Like the offense, Seattle's starters got the job done in a brief audition, though potentially at a price.
Seeing action for the second time in three exhibition games, the Seahawks received a quality showing from their first-team defense from front to back. Only two plays into regulation, cornerback Devon Witherspoon knocked down a pass to Elijah Moore after playing sticky coverage on a slant, and on the next third down snap, Boye Mafe got a piece of Jameis Winston's pass to force what looked to be an early three-and-out. Unfortunately, officials nailed Uchenna Nwosu for a roughing the passer penalty, extending the possession with a new set of downs.
Luckily, Seattle didn't allow the penalty by Nwosu to end up hurting them, as defensive tackle Jarran Reed penetrated into the backfield to swarm Winston for a third down sack three plays later, forcing a punt. But while Macdonald had to be pleased with the defense's resiliency, the success of that drive came at a cost with Nwosu suffering a knee injury on an illegal chop block by guard Wyatt Teller just one play after his flagged hit on the quarterback. He exited for the locker room moments later and if he ends up missing time, that would be a major blow for the Seahawks front line before Week 1 even arrives.
4. Jamie Sheriff continues his remarkable underdog story and states his case for a roster spot.
Earlier this month, before the Seahawks came calling with a chance for him to join training camp, Sheriff told reporters after Saturday's game that he had been delivering beer while hoping for an NFL opportunity. Keeping his unlikely success story rolling, the ex-South Alabama standout made his presence felt once again as a pass rusher, frequently collapsing the pocket to visit Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Tyler Huntley in a busy, disruptive performance. Checking into action in the first quarter after starters subbed out, he made a big hit on Thompson-Robinson that unfortunately didn't prevent a long touchdown pass. Two possessions later, refs flagged him for a questionable roughing the passer penalty, extending Cleveland's drive.
After missing out on those two close calls, however, Sheriff came back with a vengeance after halftime. Exhibiting a relentless motor and surprising dexterity for a 265-pound edge, he shed a block to hunt down Huntley for a 10-yard loss on a third down sack, leading to a Cleveland punt. Then in the fourth quarter, he got to Huntley again, this time shooting into the backfield as if he was shot out of a cannon before flinging the quarterback to the turf for an 11-yard loss, forcing the Browns to punt yet again. Though he may still be a long shot to make Seattle's roster, with Darrell Taylor now in Chicago, he has his sights set on delivering sacks instead of beers moving forward.
5. Reminding fans of his talent, Dee Eskridge tries to sprint his way back onto the right side of the roster bubble.
Battling through non-stop injuries as well as a six-game suspension in his first three NFL seasons, the embattled Eskridge entered his fourth training camp with his roster spot sitting on tenuous ground, and up until Saturday night, he hadn't done much to improve his standing. But that changed in the preseason finale and then some, as the former second-round pick provided a glimpse of his legitimate 4.3 speed with an exhilarating 79-yard punt return for a touchdown, weaving his way from sideline to sideline before outrunning oncoming tacklers to find pay dirt amid a swarm of fired up teammates in the end zone.
Though he didn't have any chunk plays as a receiver, Eskridge also contributed three receptions on three targets for 19 yards, including a clutch first down reception from PJ Walker on a third down pass play. He also added a 26-yard kickoff return, doing a little bit of everything on a night where he had to rise to the occasion to give himself a fighting chance at sticking on the roster, and at minimum, he at least improved his chances of potentially sticking around due to his game-breaking ability on special teams.