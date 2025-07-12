NFL analyst swings and misses naming Seahawks' top remaining roster need
The Seattle Seahawks are set to report to training camp later this month as they prepare for Year 2 under head coach Mike Macdonald. Their first season with Macdonald had some success, as they won 10 games and showed improvement, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Still, they missed out on the postseason due to a tiebreaker with the Los Angeles Rams.
This offseason, they got to work re-tooling the roster after losing Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, and Tyler Lockett. They landed Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp in free agency, and then made several moves in the NFL draft. They were able to fill plenty of holes, but there's still one sore spot — the offensive line.
It's no secret that Seattle, even with the addition of Grey Zabel, needs to see improvement on the line. Their top concerns are at center and right guard, but injuries have also given them fits at tackle. That's why it was surprising to see CBS Sports' Josh Edwards select cornerback as their biggest remaining need.
"It is easy to envision a scenario in which Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling do not provide the production that Seattle will require alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Seahawks did add two Day 3 pass catchers as well. Cornerback has questions as well. Devon Witherspoon has been fantastic and the same has been true of Riq Woolen at times in his career. The other starting spot is expected to be a competition between Josh Jobe and Nehemiah Pritchett." — Edwards, CBS Sports
Seattle has two solid starters in Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen. They also re-signed Shaq Griffin, and there are expectations that Nick Emmanwori will spend time in the slot.
That's a lot of talent in the secondary, making this a head-scratching selection.
