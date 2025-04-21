All Seahawks

NFL Draft expert picks surprise name for Seahawks' ideal QB scenario

The Seattle Seahawks could surprise and take a quarterback many aren't expecting in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard throws during the pro day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard throws during the pro day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks have Sam Darnold, Sam Howell and Drew Lock as part of the team's quarterback room for the upcoming season.

However, there could be plans changing as the 2025 NFL Draft takes place this week. With rumors swirling around Howell being traded, the Seahawks may replace him with a rookie in this year's class.

NFL Network insider Daniel Jeremiah believes that the Seahawks could target Ohio State quarterback Will Howard with the No. 92 overall pick in the third round.

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I’ll say of all the options, looking at all their picks up to the third round, I would say the 92nd pick, I would take (Howard),” Jeremiah said h/t Seattle Sports writer Cameron Van Til. “I’d rather take him with that least resource than to use a more valuable resource on some of the other guys.”

Howard was considered to be a strong quarterback while playing at Kansas State from 2020-23, but his stock really grew after he transferred to Ohio State for the 2024 season. He threw for over 4,000 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while leading the Buckeyes to their first national championship in 10 years.

Howard will be a developmental project in the NFL wherever he gets drafted, but Seattle represents an intriguing spot for a rookie quarterback since Darnold doesn't have consistent and prolonged success, so if that experiment fails, the Seahawks could look towards a rookie for a spark.

Howard will be chosen at some point during the draft this weekend, which begins Thursday at 5 p.m. PT.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

