NFL Draft expert picks surprise name for Seahawks' ideal QB scenario
The Seattle Seahawks have Sam Darnold, Sam Howell and Drew Lock as part of the team's quarterback room for the upcoming season.
However, there could be plans changing as the 2025 NFL Draft takes place this week. With rumors swirling around Howell being traded, the Seahawks may replace him with a rookie in this year's class.
NFL Network insider Daniel Jeremiah believes that the Seahawks could target Ohio State quarterback Will Howard with the No. 92 overall pick in the third round.
“I’ll say of all the options, looking at all their picks up to the third round, I would say the 92nd pick, I would take (Howard),” Jeremiah said h/t Seattle Sports writer Cameron Van Til. “I’d rather take him with that least resource than to use a more valuable resource on some of the other guys.”
Howard was considered to be a strong quarterback while playing at Kansas State from 2020-23, but his stock really grew after he transferred to Ohio State for the 2024 season. He threw for over 4,000 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while leading the Buckeyes to their first national championship in 10 years.
Howard will be a developmental project in the NFL wherever he gets drafted, but Seattle represents an intriguing spot for a rookie quarterback since Darnold doesn't have consistent and prolonged success, so if that experiment fails, the Seahawks could look towards a rookie for a spark.
Howard will be chosen at some point during the draft this weekend, which begins Thursday at 5 p.m. PT.
More Seahawks on SI stories
2025 NFL draft buzz reveals Seattle Seahawks’ likely target in Round 1
Seahawks ESPN critic names ‘non-negotiable’ approach in first round
Drew Lock contract details show Seahawks got another bargain at QB
Sam Darnold-Noah Fant session shows Seahawks’ vision coming together