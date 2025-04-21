All Seahawks

Seahawks linked to Ravens superstar as potential trade destination

Could the Seahawks pull off a blockbuster trade?

Randy Gurzi

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown.
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks made two big trades this offseason. First, they sent quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he will reunite with former head coach Pete Carroll. Shortly after that move was completed, they traded wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Seattle was also active in NFL free agency, signing wide receiver Cooper Kupp, quarterback Sam Darnold, and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. They filled the majority of the holes on their roster, setting themselves up for the upcoming NFL draft. That said, there's a chance they could still look to add veteran talent, and one potential fit could be on the trading block.

MORE: Seahawks insider predicts Geno Smith pick goes to Michigan EDGE prospect

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has had his name floated throughout the offseason. With Isaiah Likely emerging as a potential TE1, Andrews is seen as a possible cap-saving move. Pro Football Network's Sterling Xie agrees with that assessment, saying Andrews is one veteran the Ravens should trade — and he believes Seattle would be a fit.

Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Cleveland Browns.
Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Cleveland Browns. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Not only do they need more depth at tight end, but head coach Mike Macdonald knows Andrews well, after facing him in practice for six seasons.

"Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was on the Ravens’ coaching staff for Andrews’ first six seasons, while the Giants have one of the emptiest tight end rooms in the NFL." — Xie, Pro Football Network

Andrews is on an expiring contract, so any trade would likely need to be followed with an extension. Seattle has been willing to hand out sizable contracts while finding ways to protect itself, so that shouldn't be an issue.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Final 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Seahawks trade down and load up

Seahawks linked to blockbuster trade for disgruntled Steelers WR

Seattle Seahawks’ most tradeable players going into the 2025 NFL draft

2025 NFL draft buzz reveals Seahawks’ likely target in first round

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/Seahawks News