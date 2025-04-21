Seahawks linked to Ravens superstar as potential trade destination
The Seattle Seahawks made two big trades this offseason. First, they sent quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he will reunite with former head coach Pete Carroll. Shortly after that move was completed, they traded wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Seattle was also active in NFL free agency, signing wide receiver Cooper Kupp, quarterback Sam Darnold, and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. They filled the majority of the holes on their roster, setting themselves up for the upcoming NFL draft. That said, there's a chance they could still look to add veteran talent, and one potential fit could be on the trading block.
MORE: Seahawks insider predicts Geno Smith pick goes to Michigan EDGE prospect
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has had his name floated throughout the offseason. With Isaiah Likely emerging as a potential TE1, Andrews is seen as a possible cap-saving move. Pro Football Network's Sterling Xie agrees with that assessment, saying Andrews is one veteran the Ravens should trade — and he believes Seattle would be a fit.
Not only do they need more depth at tight end, but head coach Mike Macdonald knows Andrews well, after facing him in practice for six seasons.
"Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was on the Ravens’ coaching staff for Andrews’ first six seasons, while the Giants have one of the emptiest tight end rooms in the NFL." — Xie, Pro Football Network
Andrews is on an expiring contract, so any trade would likely need to be followed with an extension. Seattle has been willing to hand out sizable contracts while finding ways to protect itself, so that shouldn't be an issue.
