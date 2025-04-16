2025 NFL draft: Seahawks met with 2 more UTSA DB prospects
In 2022, the Seattle Seahawks selected Riq Woolen in the fifth round of the NFL Draft out of UTSA. Now they're looking back to Woolen's alma mater for defensive back talent, bringing in a pair of Roadrunners for pre-draft visits.
Zah Frazier and Kam Alexander were in Seattle on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Frazier, who played all three of his collegiate seasons at UTSA, played in 29 games with the Roadrunners and started 10 in his final season. Last year, Frazier totaled 24 tackles, one tackle for loss, nine pass breakups and six interceptions. At 6-3, 185 pounds, Frazier resembles Woolen's physical attributes (6-4, 210 pounds).
Alexander played just one season with UTSA in 2023 after transferring from Sam Houston State. He transferred to Oregon for the 2024 season, appearing in four games but playing just 22 snaps (four total tackles). Alexander served in a backup role after logging 34 total tackles, 15 pass breakups and two interceptions with UTSA in 2023.
Frazier is the more intriguing of the two, especially with his ball skills and interception numbers last season. He also ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine — one tenth of a second off of Woolen's 4.26 in 2022.
Alexander didn't attend the combine and appears to be a bit more of a project. He doesn't have the uncanny physical attributes (5-11, 190 pounds) that Frazier and Woolen have, and his 2024 production as a backup doesn't light up the page. However, there is a chance he could develop into an NFL player.
The Seahawks seem keen on returning to a well that has been fruitful in their limited experience with it. Frazier could be a steal based on his physical attributes and production, like Woolen was. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has said they want more cornerbacks, so a late-round selection could be their target.
