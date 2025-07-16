NFL personnel evaluator still sees DK Metcalf as a matchup nightmare with one glaring flaw
The Seattle Seahawks made the decision to trade DK Metcalf after it became clear that an extension wasn't in their best interest, so they sent him to the Pittsburgh Steelers. They got some draft capital in return and also opened up more targets for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a burgeoning star.
But that might've been a mistake, especially when factoring in that they brought in Sam Darnold to play quarterback. Based on the top 10 list (which is based on execs, coaches, and scouts), Metcalf is pretty close to being a top-10 wide receiver.
According to the list, Metcalf is an honorable mention, and one NFL personnel evaluator believes he still has it. "He's still one of the biggest matchup problems in the NFL," they said. Metcalf is still difficult to guard and presents a pretty good target for a QB.
However, he's not a perfect player, and his one glaring flaw might've been why the Seahawks opted to move on from him. If he were better in a crucial area, the Seahawks might've felt he was worth the extension he received. That same evaluator said, "He's also still limited as a route runner in my opinion."
A myriad of factors went into the trade, but Metcalf is obviously still very talented. Time will tell if the Seahawks, and specifically Sam Darnold, regret it or if the Steelers find him to be the perfect addition to their offense.
