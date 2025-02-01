Colts Pro Bowler named top free agent target for Seahawks in 2025
The good news when it comes to veteran Indianapolis Colts’ center Ryan Kelly, slated to become a free agent in mid-March, is that the 2016 first-round pick from the University of Alabama is that he is not that far removed from his fourth Pro Bowl nod. That came following the 2023 season.
The bad news? The 6’4”, 307-pound pivot started and played in only 10 games in 2024, his fewest appearances since his second season in 2017—when he was limited to only seven outings.
Be it via free agency, trade, or April’s draft, the Seattle Seahawks will be looking to upgrade their offensive front. Only the Chicago Bears (68) and Cleveland Browns (66) allowed more sacks than Mike Macdonald’s club (54). Also, the team finished 28th in the league in rushing. All told, Pro Football Focus’ Zoltán Buday ranked Seattle’s offensive front a disappointing 31st in the league in 2024, with this analysis.
“Charles Cross and Laken Tomlinson played all 1,094 snaps on the left side of the Seahawks offensive line, but there were a lot of moving parts on the rest of the unit," PFF analyst Zoltan Buday wrote. "For example, center Connor Williams retired during the season and right tackle Abraham Lucas was not available until Week 11.
"The Seahawks offensive line finished dead last with an 80.0 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating after surrendering 233 pressures—including the second-most sacks in the NFL—on 670 snaps.”
Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports believes Seattle could set their sights on Kelly in free agency.
“The Seahawks would be smart to upgrade on the offensive line, and Colts’ center Ryan Kelly could be an option. He’s now a free agent after signing an extension in 2020 that made him the highest-paid center in the league at the time. The 31-year-old is a four-time Pro Bowler and was named a Second Team All-Pro in 2020.”
While the nine-year pro did miss those seven games in ’24, he was still ranked as the league’s No. 12 center by Pro Football Focus. It’s also worth noting (via PFF) that injuries have been an issue for Kelly the past two years. Still, he did start all 17 games as recently as 2022.
Regardless, there seem to be a lot of mixed reviews regarding Kelly’s future. He figures to be one of the more intriguing players to keep an eye on once free-agency begins.