NFL free agency: Analyst predicts Seahawks could pull another Connor Williams-type signing
The Seattle Seahawks have had a pretty bad offensive line for a while now, and it doesn't look like it's going to immediately change in 2025. Last year, things were so bad that they had to sign Connor Williams very late into free agency just to find someone to play center.
This year, the offensive line is in slightly better shape with Grey Zabel, but there is still a huge question mark on the interior. If things don't seem to be going well in training camp, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine believes they could repeat that process in 2025.
"Last year, the Seahawks ended up signing Connor Williams late to start at center. It's possible they could be going back to the late free-agency well to find a starter again if things don't go well at camp," he posited.
The prediction came as part of a grander discussion about the biggest and most perilous question surrounding the Seahawks during training camp: Can this offensive line protect Sam Darnold? It couldn't protect Geno Smith very well, and that could be an issue.
Ballentine said that Darnold's career turnaround in Minnesota came thanks in no small part to their exceptional offensive line. The Vikings had the most pocket time for Darnold, which was critical to his success. That won't happen in Seattle.
"On paper, the Seahawks are going to have a hard time replicating that success up front. They were 21st in pass block win rate and the interior of the offensive line was responsible for a lot of the struggles," Ballentine said.
Zabel seems to be headed for the starting left guard spot, but the opposite side and the center position are up for grabs. "At the pivot, Olu Oluwatimi is the incumbent with Jalen Sundell potentially pushing him for the job. Anthony Bradford is the returning starter at right guard with Christian Haynes also in the running," Ballentine added.
But those uninspiring options could very well lead GM John Schneider to look into free agency once again despite the market being perilously thin right now.
